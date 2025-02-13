Actor Seth Rogen Suggests Trump’s Victory is A Result of ‘F**king Hippies Doing Acid on Their Lawns’

Actor Seth Rogen suggested that President Donald Trump’s landslide 2024 election win is a result of “fucking hippies doing acid and fucking on their lawns.”

“People get sick of seeing fucking hippies doing acid and fucking on their lawns, and they’re like, ‘Let’s fucking clean up these streets a little bit,'” Rogen told Esquire.

The Superbad star went on to imply that the political pendulum is constantly swinging, adding, “And then people get sick of seeing fucking dorks cleaning up the streets and they go back the other way.”

The Canadian actor and comedian also ludicrously claimed that the United States has “remained” divided since the Civil War.

“I personally try not to go too dark on all of it and think like, ‘Oh, are we on the precipice of global societal collapse?’ Since the end of the Civil War, America’s remained a very divided country in a lot of ways,” Rogen told the magazine.

“That’s not to say it doesn’t have very real and troubling ramifications on many people’s lives, but I try to maintain hope that the ball will roll onwards, even though it might be wobbling back and forth,” the Pineapple Express star added.

When it comes to gauging U.S. culture, Rogen said he turns to the entertainment industry.

“I think movies are a good indicator of the culture,” the Interview star said. “Like, there was the westerns era, and then it got more thoughtful, movies like Apocalypse Now and Platoon that critiqued the Vietnam War.”

“And then the irony was stripped away and it was just Arnold Schwarzenegger back in the jungle just shooting the living fuck out of everything. It just ebbs and flows,” Rogen added.

Notably, the Canadian actor has been outspoken about U.S. politics for some time.

In 2021, Rogen hurled an unhinged and profane rant at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), bizarrely calling him a “fascist” after the Texas senator called out then-President Joe Biden for rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.

After Cruz stated in a tweet that rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement would “do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans,” the actor replied, writing, “Fuck off you fascist.”

“Charming, civil, educated response ⁦@Sethrogen If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing… not so much,” Cruz reacted, to which the actor replied, “Haha get fucked fascist.”

Rogen then added, “Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you fucking clown.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.