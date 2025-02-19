Los Angeles Home of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Burglarized on Valentine’s Day

The Los Angeles home of celebrity couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban was vandalized and ransacked on Valentine’s Day — the latest in a growing number of celebrity home invasions to hit some of the area’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said that no one was home at the time of the invasion and that items stolen are under investigation.

Police responded to a burglary report at 8 p.m. Friday — Valentine’s Day — on Lime Orchard Road, located in the Hollywood Hills, according to a L.A. Times report. Officers learned from a security guard that a burglar had smashed the glass door of the residence, ransacked the home, and fled.

Neither Kidman nor Urban has commented publicly on the incident.

The home invasion is the latest in a growing number of celebrity home burglaries to hit L.A.

HBO’s Entourage star Jeremy Piven’s L.A. home was burglarized earlier this month, with $200,000 worth of jewelry stolen. In Piven’s case, a glass door was also smashed.

Late last year, One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush experienced a home invasion when a burglar broke into her garage and stole items before fleeing.

Noted Hollywood jeweler to the stars Martin Katz was the victim of a home invasion in December during which an estimated $2.5 million in merchandise was stolen by what police have called a South American robbery crew.

In 2021, Jacqueline Avant, the wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant and mother-in-law of Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, was killed in a home invasion robbery in an exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood.

Los Angeles County saw a notable spike in crime under recent District Attorney George Gascón, who decriminalized a slew of offensives as part of his radical social justice agenda. His soft-on-crime policies proved to be extremely unpopular, even in deep blue L.A., leading to his election defeat in November.

His successor Nathan Hochman has vowed to crack down on crime, saying he will support police and prosecutors.