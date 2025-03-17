Comedian Paul F. Tompkins Slams Newsom’s ‘Anti-Trans Bulls**t: ‘Never Again Vote for Gavin Newsom for Anything’

Comedian Paul F. Tompkins, known mostly for Bojack Horseman and Comedy Bang Bang, ripped into California Gov. Gavin Newsom for coming out against men in women’s sports.

Earlier this month, Newsom, a potential candidate for president in 2028, hosted Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk on his show and said that men competing in women’s sports would be unfair to women.

“It is an issue of fairness – it’s deeply unfair,” he said.

Even though a majority of Americans, including Democrats, agree that men should not be allowed in women’s sports, the woke left has been excoriating Newsom ever since he made his position known. Just this weekend, comedian Paul F. Tompkins said that Newsom is fit to be “governor at the bottom of the sea” and was particularly incensed over him recently hosting former Trump aide Steve Bannon on his podcast.

“Remember to never again vote for Gavin Newsom for anything unless it’s to be Governor of the Bottom of The Sea,” he said. “Like what does anybody need to hear from Steve Bannon? I feel like we got this guy’s thing sorted out crystal clear, no further questions your honor.”

“Remember that no one on the right has any interest in hearing from anyone that’s not them unless it’s to attempt an EPIC TAKEDOWN,” he continued. “Gavin Newsom absolutely does not care about pretending to be anything other than an opportunistic shitheel and very soon he will have a Netflix comedy special.”

Tompkins then wondered if Newsom would “interview a trans person about [his] anti-trans bullshit” or maybe even an “an unhoused advocate or an actual unhoused person.”

Americans overwhelmingly support keeping men out of women’s sports by a sizable majority that has only grown in recent years, according to the latest polls.

“A recent New York Times/Ipsos poll that found 79 percent of Americans believe trans athletes should not be allowed to participate in women’s athletics,” noted The Hill on Monday.