Pop Star Kesha Tells Bob the Drag Queen She’ll Fight for LGBTQ+ Rights ‘Until the Day I Die’

Pop star Kesha is claiming that she will fight fro radical LGBTQ+ rights until the day she dies.

The “Tik Tok” singer made her proclamation during an interview with Paper magazine’s Bob the Drag Queen. She said she wants to create a “safe space for people to feel fully embodied and liberated” with her new album.

In the press release for the album, Kesha claims “The most political thing we can do right now is love. Love ourselves and love each other.” And concludes, “We will not be quiet, and we will fight through joy.”

She also insisted that “Trans visibility da” had her thinking about “the queer community.”

“The queer community has been my community and has always been there for me. That’s where I belong,” she exclaimed.

She then added that she is all-in for the LGBTQ agenda.

“And beyond that, to any marginalized person… I want everyone out there to know that they have an ally, someone that is a warrior. I will not lay down, I will not be quiet about basic human rights. And as someone who’s had her freedoms taken away from her and fought like hell to get them back, I’m going to echo that throughout my work until the day that I die,” she bloviated.

The singer has long used her music to push her pot political ideas, and it seems that she is so far into the gay agenda that she excuses outright bigotry against straight white men.

Back in 2019, insisted that the world should be remade without “rich, white, straight, men.” And the year before that she used her music to push for illegal aliens.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.