Billy Joel Donates $50,000 to Andrew Cuomo New York City Mayoral Bid

Singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel has reportedly donated $50,000 to a Super PAC backing his friend, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), in his comeback bid for New York City mayor.

Joel donated the money to the “Fix The City” Super PAC through the “William M. Joel Revocable Trust,” according to records filed with the state Board of Elections, obtained by New York Post.

Cuomo, who is the godfather of one of Joel’s daughters, attended a press conference announcing the “Uptown Girl” singer’s residency at Madison Square Garden, which ended last year.

Interestingly, the 75-year-old “Movin’ Out” singer now spends most of his time in Florida, quipping last year, “I’ll be spending more time in Florida like old Jewish guys from Long Island do.”

“It’s very unfortunate that celebrities have decided to overlook the failures of Cuomo’s governorship, including the during the height of the COVID pandemic, when he wrote a profit-making book with state employees,” New York State Conservative Party chairman Gerard Kassar said, before asking, “Didn’t Billy Joel move out?”

The “Piano Man” singer, who has previously hosted campaign fundraisers for Cuomo, was one of the first guests to appear on the former New York governor’s Matter of Fact podcast after his 2021 resignation in the wake of an investigation that found he had sexually harassed multiple women.

As Breitbart News reported, Cuomo dismissed his behavior that led to his resignation as “cultural,” hinting at his Italian heritage.

Italian Americans were outraged over Cuomo’s remarks, and slammed the embattled then-soon-to-be former governor online, with one social media user declaring, “Cuomo trying to use his Italian heritage as an excuse is disgusting. My Nonna would have beat his ass with a wooden spoon.”

