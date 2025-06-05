George Clooney Makes Ominous Prediction About ‘Trumpism’ Once ‘Trump Is Finished’

Actor turned left-wing activist George Clooney believes President Donald Trump is a sole, streaking comet flashing across the political night sky and what comes behind him should worry his Republican supporters.

He told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night the GOP will soon find out the man they back will never be replicated and Trumpism begins and ends with him.

Asked, “do you think Trumpism lasts beyond this term,” the actor responded:

Don’t think so. I think it would be very hard to do it. Remember this. Donald Trump is a celebrity, that’s what he is, he has a star in Hollywood, a star on Hollywood Boulevard, I don’t have a star. […] he is the president of the United States, he has been reelected, fair deal, I’m not complaining about that, that’s how it works…. he is charming, and to the people who like him, they thinks he’s funny To a great many others, they don’t, so when he is finished, and he will be finished, they will have to go looking for somebody delivering the message he delivered, with the same kind of charisma, and they don’t have that.

Cooper was interviewing Clooney on the set of his Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck, which is focused on Edward R. Murrow’s famous battle with Senator Joseph McCarthy.

During their exchange Clooney also said he was worried about being targeted by Trump, as Breitbart News reported.