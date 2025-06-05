Trump Praises Country Star Warren Zeiders During Oval Office Visit: ‘Go to His Concerts’

Rising country music star Warren Zeiders was thrilled to meet with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House this week and he jokingly told fans that he did not know what to do with his hands as he stood for photos with the Commander in Chief.

The mutual appreciation was reciprocated by the president in April.

Trump voiced his support for the “Relapse” singer in a Truth Social post from April, where het wrote, “Warren Zeiders is FANTASTIC. Go to his concerts, and ENJOY!”

Zeiders has been something of a country music phenom having soared to the top of the chart with one giant leap with his 2024 hit “Pretty Little Poison.”

The recognition sent the singer into the stratosphere and he went from performing before hundreds to singing to packed houses of more than 50,000 practically overnight.

Zeiders has credited God for his success.

“It’s God’s favor,” Zeiders told FOX & Friends Weekend during a visit to the studio in April.

“I believe that God has touched my life, my family’s life, and he’s given me a platform to touch other people’s lives. I’m so grateful to say, like you said, a year ago, just 400 people … and now we’re playing in front of 70,000 tonight,” he continued, adding, “It’s a blessing and it’s God’s grace.”

Zeiders, a former car salesman, seems to be a truly self-made man having gotten his start in music simply by posting social media videos of his efforts covering other artists. Those videos led to his first album, Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal, which was released last August. And he immediately scored a number one hit off the album.

