‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for Cheers star George Wendt, an actor with Everyman charm who played the affable, beer-loving barfly Norm on the hit 1980s TV comedy, has been revealed two weeks after his passing at the age of 76.

Wendt died from cardiac arrest, and was pronounced dead on May 20 at 10:00 a.m., according to a death certificate released Thursday by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, obtained by TMZ.

Other underlying causes of the actor’s death included congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, and hypertension, according to the death certificate.

The document also listed end-stage renal disease — otherwise known as kidney failure — and hyperlipidemia as significant contributing conditions.

As Breitbart News reported, Wendt died at the age of 76 on May 20, with his family announcing he had passed peacefully in his sleep at home.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” the actor’s family said in a statement at the time. “He will be missed forever.”

Following his success on Cheers, Wendt went on to craft a stage career that took him to Broadway in Art, Hairspray, and Elf.

He also starred in his own short-lived sitcom The George Wendt Show, and had guest spots on TV shows like The Ghost Whisperer, Harry’s Law, and Portlandia. Additionally, the Chicago native was part of a brotherhood of Everymen who gathered over sausage and beers and adored the Chicago Bears football team on Saturday Night Live.

Wendt also starred in the national tour of 12 Angry Men and appeared in a production Lakeboat. The actor also starred in regional productions of Death of a Salesman, The Odd Couple, Never Too Late, and Funnyman.

But despite a long career of roles onstage and on television, Wendt was most associated with his role as Norm Peterson on Cheers, earning six straight Emmy Award nominations for best supporting actor in a comedy series from 1984-89.

Wendt is survived by his wife, actress Bernadette Birkett, who voiced Norm’s never-seen not-so better half, Vera, on Cheers. He is also survived by his three children, Hilary, Joe, and Daniel, whom he shared with Birkett.

