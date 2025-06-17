‘Fifty Shades’ Star Dakota Johnson Says Hollywood Is ‘a Mess,’ Slams Studios for Remaking ‘the Same Things’

Actress Dakota Johnson says Hollywood is “a mess,” and slammed studios for remaking “the same things” while audiences crave new entertainment. “It’s all just a bit of a mess right now,” the Fifty Shades star said.

“Do you have a diagnosis as to why Hollywood is so risk averse?” YouTube host Sean Evans asked the actress during her recent appearance on Hot Ones, noting, “It’s topic that’s discussed ad nauseam in industry media,” before inquiring about what Johnson has “observed up close and personal.”

“I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by a committee, and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them, and that tends to be what’s occurring a lot,” the Materialists star replied.

“Also, when something does well, studios want to keep that going, so they remake the same things. But humans don’t want that, they want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things,” Johnson added.

The Social Network actress concluded her answer, stating, “So, I don’t know, I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it?”

Watch Below:

Johnson shared her scathing review of Hollywood on the YouTube show Hot Ones, where celebrities sit down with Evans to eat chicken wings coated with hot sauce that gets increasingly spicier as the interview moves along, and as they amusingly try to keep their composure while answering the host’s questions.

This is not the first time Johnson has railed against Hollywood’s alleged unartful committees.

Earlier this month, the actress called out the committee behind her Marvel film — and infamous box-office bomb — Madame Web, telling Los Angeles Times, “It wasn’t my fault.”

“There’s this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee, or made by people who don’t have a creative bone in their body. And it’s really hard to make art that way — or to make something entertaining that way,” Johnson explained.

“And I think unfortunately with Madame Web, it started out as something and turned into something else,” the 21 Jump Street actress added. “I was just sort of along for the ride at that point. But that happens. Bigger-budget movies fail all the time.”

Last year, Johnson told Bustle, “It’s so hard to get movies made,” before mentioning that “decisions are being made by committees” for both big and small films.

“Art does not do well when it’s made by committee,” the actress asserted. “You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms.”

“Audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not,” Johnson added. “Audiences will always be able to sniff out bullshit. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to fucking want to see those.”

