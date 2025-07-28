Jamie Lee Curtis, a ‘Gender Affirming’ Surgery Proponent Accuses Cosmetic Surgery Industry of ‘Genocide’ Against Women

Jamie Lee Curtis, a “gender affirming” surgery proponent, is accusing the cosmetic surgery industry of committing “genocide” against women, hitting back against the trend that has turned so many into the garden variety influencer-esque woman loaded with lip filler. “Generations of women have been disfigured,” the actress said.

“I’ve been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who’ve disfigured themselves,” Curtis told the Guardian in a recent interview for which she wore a pair of fake, obnoxiously large lips on the cover in order to drive her point home.

“The wax lips is my statement against plastic surgery,” the Freaky Friday star said. “The wax lips really sends it home.”

Curtis added that she has specifically chosen to use the word “genocide” in this context “because it’s a strong word.”

“I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human [appearance],” the Halloween star continued. “The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers — there’s a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances.”

Curtis went on to say that the image-altering practice “is aided and abetted by AI, because now the filter face is what people want.”

“The minute I lay a filter on and you see the before and after, it’s hard not to go: ‘Oh, well that looks better.’ But what’s better? Better is fake,” the True Lies star said.

“And there are too many examples — I will not name them — but very recently we have had a big onslaught through media, many of those people,” Curtis added.

When asked if she makes younger women — who have dabbled in cosmetic surgery — feel judged while they are in her presence, Curtis replied, “No, no, because I don’t care. It doesn’t matter. I’m not proselytizing to them. I would never say a word.”

“I would never say to someone, ‘What have you done?’ All I know is that it is a never-ending cycle. That, I know,” the Bear actress added. “Once you start, you can’t stop. But it’s not my job to give my opinion. It’s none of my business.”

Curtis is, however a proponent of tax dollars subsidizing so-called “gender affirming care,” that is sex change operations for minors.

Those procedures, and other the drug treatments meant to alter a child’s sex, have been widely criticized as child mutilation. Hospitals and mainstream medical associations have supported sex change surgeries for minors even as data, like this federal study, point to longterm negative effects, like increased chance of attempted suicide.

Curtis made headline around the world in 2023 when she thanked her male-t0-female transgender “daughter” Ruby in an Oscar acceptance speech.

This is not the first time Curtis has slammed the cosmetic surgery industry.

In May, the 66-year-old actress revealed she got plastic surgery in her mid-20’s, after a cinematographer insulted her face on a film set.

“That’s just not what you want to do when you’re 25 or 26,” Curtis said. “I regretted it immediately — and sort of regretted it since.”

