Cynthia Erivo, Adam Lambert ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Gets Panned: ‘Book of Wokesis’

Oscar-nominated Wicked star Cynthia Erivo and singer/song writer Adam Lambert were in the lead roles as the musical Jesus Christ Superstar premiered at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday. Gay black woman Erivo plays Jesus Christ and Lambert is Judas.

Social media critics have been anything but kind with many lining up to accuse the actress and the musical of “blasphemy.”

As Breitbart News reported, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has previously mocked critics of her casting, declaring, “It’s a musical, the gayest place on Earth.”

“Hopefully they will come and realize, ‘Oh, it’s a musical, the gayest place on Earth,’” the queer Bad Times at the El Royale actress quipped in an interview.

As for why a woman should not play Jesus, Erivo chuckled with a shrug asking, “Why not?” before suggesting that critics better familiarize themselves with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s work.

“You can’t please everyone,” the Harriet actress added. “It is legitimately a three-day performance at the Hollywood Bowl where I get to sing my face off.”

The Hollywood Bowl’s summer season, which is mounted by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, usually includes a Broadway-style musical. Past productions include Les Misérables, Hair, and Kinky Boots.