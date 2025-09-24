Claudia Cardinale, Celebrated Italian Star of ‘8½’ and ‘The Leopard,’ Dies at 87

ROME (AP) — Acclaimed Italian actor Claudia Cardinale, who starred in some of the most celebrated European films of the 1960s and 1970s, died Tuesday in France, the AFP news agency reported. She was 87.

Praise for Cardinale’s talent, beauty and impact on the European cinema poured in on Wednesday, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying, “We French will always carry this Italian and global star in our hearts, in the eternity of cinema.”

Cardinale starred in more than 100 films and made-for-television productions, but she was best known for embodying youthful purity in Federico Fellini’s “8½,” in which she co-starred with Marcello Mastroianni in 1963.

Cardinale also won praise for her role as Angelica Sedara in Luchino Visconti’s award-winning screen adaption of the historical novel “The Leopard” that same year and a reformed prostitute in Sergio Leone’s spaghetti western “Once Upon a Time in the West” in 1968.

File/Claudia Cardinale, Italian actress, wearing a sleeveless red and white striped dress and sunglasses with white frames, and white drop ball earrings, circa 1960. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

