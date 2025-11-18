Rosie O’Donnell Spreads Conspiracies, Shrieks About Food Stamps and Fascism in Anti-Trump Tirade

Leftist comedian Rosie O’Donnell told her 2.9 million TikTok followers that President Donald Trump has settled cases with parents over child abuse.

“We never thought we’d be living what we’re living right now. Never,” O’Donnell said in a recent TikTok video, in which she also claimed people are now focusing on “fascism” in the United States.

“Did you think it a million years that they would reelect a man who orchestrated an insurrection against the government? They would reelect that guy with all the charges of sex abuse? — the adjudicated rapist,” O’Donnell continued.

The comedian then falsely stated that the president has settled cases with “children’s families.”

“And then I just saw this thing today about all the cases he’s settled with children, children’s families, accusations about him, that he chose to settle,” O’Donnell said.

Watch Below:

While O’Donnell did not explain where she got her information, baseless Facebook posts featuring fake headlines about prosecutors considering “child molestation charges” have been known to promulgate the lie against President Trump, Reuters reported last summer.

“When are we going to be able to go, ‘We’re grown up enough to understand that this kind of deviant, psychotic, mentally ill behavior goes on at the highest level sometimes, and no matter where it goes on, it is our duty to stop it,'” O’Donnell continued in her unhinged rant.

“Shame, people. Shame on what has become of us,” the comedian proclaimed.

O’Donnell then went on to complain about Trump’s White House renovations — bizarrely accusing the president of “ripping everything down” — and lamenting his affinity for gold-colored decor.

“You just rip it to shit, you throw gold lamé all of over it,” she said, before revealing that “all” she could think about was President Trump’s interior design tastes during a recent trip she took to the United Arab Emirates.

“I was in Abu Dhabi once, and all I thought is, ‘This is the aesthetic that Trump loves.’ Everything with gold filigree. Flakey, fake gold on everything,” O’Donnell said.

The comedian added that she once had “a long conversation with Nora Ephron” about President Trump’s “love of gold lamé.”

“God, what Nora Ephron would have written about what’s happening now. I think about it all the time,” O’Donnell said.

In concluding her tirade, O’Donnell accused the president of trying to “starve America like they did in Gaza.”

“Save the SNAP money, for God’s sake — don’t let him starve America like they did in Gaza. Please, God,” the left-wing actress fearmongered.