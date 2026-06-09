Pop Star Charli XCX to Donate Tour Ticket Proceeds to the Transgender Law Center

Pop star Charli XCX is donating her tour ticket proceeds to the Transgender Law Center, a national, trans-led civil rights organization.

Charli XCX — who is going on tour this fall to promote her upcoming latest studio album, “Music, Fashion, Film” — is allowing her fans to purchase charity tickets in the first five rows of each arena, with 50 percent of net proceeds going to the Transgender Law Center, according to a report by Variety.

The “Vroom Vroom” singer has also reportedly introduced what she calls “Angel Tickets,” a low-cost ticketing initiative in which a limited amount of $20 tickets will become available in August.

The seats for those tickets will also remain a mystery until the day of the concert, when they are picked up at the box office.

Charli XCX will be stopping in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, and Washington, D.C. this September, after which the 33-year-old pop star plans to perform in Atlanta, San Diego, Los Angeles, Glendale, and Las Vegas throughout October.

This fall, the “360” singer is expected to “revamp” the vibe of her tour by “opting for something darker” than her previous lime-green “brat summer” theme, Variety noted.

“Brat Summer” refers to a cultural trend sparked by Charli XCX and her album “Brat” in 2024, a summer generally defined by boundary-pushing singers whose overall vibe was embraced by Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

As Breitbart News previously reported, faith-based “traditional pop” music — also known as “tradpop” — made a comeback last year as conservative ideals became more mainstream following a broader cultural shift in the U.S. and President Donald Trump’s landslide election victory.