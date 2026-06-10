YouTuber Ms. Rachel Visits ‘Traumatized’ Children at Delaney ICE Facility Week After Antifa Rioters Attacked Agents There

Children’s YouTuber Ms. Rachel visited “traumatized” children at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey, one week after Antifa rioters attacked federal agents there.

“I’m still processing being outside Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in NJ yesterday,” the YouTuber — whose real name is Rachel Accurso — wrote in a Tuesday Instagram caption, sharing a carousel of photos of her with children.

“I can’t say enough wonderful things about the children and families whose loved ones are inside,” Ms. Rachel continued. “I can’t say enough about how this cruelty is harming and traumatizing precious children who should get to just be kids.”

“I know if you came and played cars and drew with chalk with them and laughed and sang and saw their tears you wouldn’t want what is happening to happen,” the controversial children’s Youtuber added.

Ms. Rachel then urged her 5 million followers to support the immigration coalition, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice (NJAIJ).

Notably, the YouTuber’s Instagram post comes just one week after New Jersey police had to address a horde of Antifa rioters blocking Delaney Hall and attacking officers.

One of the rioters 26-year-old Brendan John Geier — who is accused of biting a police officer during the chaos — has also since been accused of distributing child porn.

Meanwhile, as Democrats seek to shut down the migrant detention center, ICE has arrested illegal aliens convicted of crimes like manslaughter, sexual assault, and domestic violence across the state.

Last month, Ms. Rachel used her eight-year-old son as a prop in a campaign to benefit migrants being held in the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas.

In March, the YouTube and Netflix children’s content creator started a petition to “Close Dilley ICE Detention Center” after declaring that she was temporarily moving on from supporting the cause of Hamas-led Palestine in order to take aim at President Donald Trump and ICE.