Anti-Jew Demagogues Compare Gwyneth Paltrow’s Appearance in Israel Real Estate Commercial to Nazi Propaganda

Anti-Jew demagogues are comparing actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s appearance in an Israeli real estate commercial to Nazi propaganda. “It’s like advertising luxury villas in Nazi Germany during peak Holocaust,” one Lebanese journalist declared.

“Gwyneth Paltrow is the face of a new luxury housing development in Israel,” the Jewish Chronicle reported in a Tuesday X post, sharing footage of the commercial Israeli real estate commercial featuring Paltrow.

“The Hollywood star turned lifestyle guru appears in a slick one-minute marketing video advertising 51Park, a flagship luxury apartment complex in the affluent Israeli city of Herzliya,” the newspaper continued in its post.

“Set across two towers in the city, it is located on the Mediterranean coastline, about 10 miles north of Tel Aviv,” the Jewish Chronicle added.

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In the commercial, the Iron Man star says to the camera, “There’s a reason the world’s most iconic buildings are by a park… 51Park.”

“New York?” a man asks, to which Paltrow replies, “Herzliya… Israel.”

Anti-Jew agitators swiftly took to social media to attack the Talented Mr. Ripley star over her brief appearance in the commercial.

“It’s like advertising luxury villas in Nazi Germany during peak Holocaust,” Lebanese-American journalist and Dispatches host Rania Khalek proclaimed, adding, “So shameful.”

“Genocide profiteer, Gwyneth Paltrow is the new face of ‘luxury living in Israel.’ She signed a $10M contract with the murderers of 17,000 children in Gaza. She profited $588 per murdered child,” another claimed.

Another X user declared, “Gwyneth Paltrow is human garbage,” while another simply asserted, “Fuck Gwyneth Paltrow.”

“Gwyneth Paltrow has always been ugly and evil to me,” another said.

“Gwyneth Paltrow is the face of an advertising campaign for a new apartment complex in Herzeliya, Israel built on stolen Palestinian land,” Pop Tingz, an X account that typically shares pop culture updates, wrote.

“Disgusting woman,” Pop Tingz added. “Anything for a bit of extra cash I guess.”

Not everyone, however, agreed with the attacks.

“‘Stolen Palestinian land.’ Fucking hell, go read a book mate,” one X user reacted. “Although from a page called ‘PopTingz’ I wouldn’t expect you to even own a book.”

“Herzliya was founded by Israeli Jews how is it stolen Palestinian land,” another commented, adding a laughing-crying emoji.

“Hertziliyah is not, nor was it ever Palestinian land or territory,” a third corrected. “It was an empty area built by Jews. It’s a wealthy seaside college town. You have got to be serious. You have zero knowledge of anything to do with the country or region. Your education is from TikTok.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.