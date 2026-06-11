Video: Homelessness Advocate Ben Stiller Called Out After Walking Straight Past Homeless Man on Way to Knicks Game

Left-wing actor, Meet the Parents star, Ben Stiller is being roasted online for a video showing him walking past a homeless person “like he didn’t exist,” despite Stiller’s long record of telling New York to “do something” about homelessness.

In the viral video, Stiller is seen walking on the streets of New York City and right past a shirtless man who is sitting on the sidewalk, slumped over. Stiller turns to shake hands with a fan, but otherwise takes no obvious notice of the homeless man he just walked past.

The video is causing X users to brand Stiller a hypocrite for his past activism about homelessness.

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Back in 2016, for instance, Stiller gave his name and voice to a campaign launched by the city of New York to raise 3,000 volunteers to fan out across the Big Apple to help count and quantify how many homeless people really are in the city.

In a video he made for city hall, Stiller was seen asking, “Are you enjoying a home right now? Thousands of others can’t.”

Stiller is also an activist for the United Nations’ UNHCR, which claims to battle homelessness and works to meet the demand of refugees and displaced families across the world.

The new viral video, though, is making him a target of accusations of hypocrisy:

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