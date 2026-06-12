Actress Sophia Bush Calls for Political Violence on ‘The View’: ‘Come at Me and I’m Going to Punch You in the Mouth!’

Actress and left-wing activist Sophia Bush advocated for political violence during her visit to ABC’s daytime talk show, The View, on Thursday and threatened anyone who would dare disagree with her with a “punch in the mouth.”

The five-foot-four, 140-pound former Chicago P.D. star vowed to “get in the gutter” with political opponents and insisted “we have to get in the fight.”

She launched her tirade by claiming that former first Lady Michelle Obama was “classy” when she said, “When they go low, we go high.” Of course, Obama is the same first lady who said she was never proud of being an American.

Bush also suggested that leftists have to wade into public fights instead of hiding in leftist enclaves, and said, “I think if you don’t go into some of these spaces, you leave a vacuum for the worst misinformation, for the worse racism, for worst sexism to grow. And while I do believe my forever first lady, Michelle Obama should stay high — she should stay high, I don’t want that woman in the muck — but I was raised by a mother who was raised in the Bronx. If you want to go low, I’ll meet you in the gutter. I will meet you in the gutter! I’m done. We have to get in the fight.”

“We kept it classy for too long. And at this point, I’m like, come at me and I’m going to punch you in the mouth,” she exclaimed.

Of course, the left side of the political aisle in the U.S. has never been known to keep anything “classy.” They’ve called every Republican president since Ronald Reagan a “moron” and a “Nazi.” They’ve accused Republicans of wanting dirty water, wanting to starve children, and kill old people for at least the last 60 years. Then there are the constant riots, political violence, and murders committed by left-wingers. Not only that, but the left in America has been almost solely responsible for domestic political terrorism since the late 1800s. So, “classy” has never been in their playbook.

Oddly enough, the voice of reason during the show was Whoopi Goldberg who warned Bush that the “blow back” of being violentt will only hurt liberals and instead of punching people in the mouth, Goldberg suggested leftists should just chuckle at their enemies.

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