Millionaire Jimmy Kimmel Mocked for Warning Against ‘Obscenely Wealthy Weirdo’ Elon Musk Becoming a Trillionaire

Millionaire left-wing TV host Jimmy Kimmel was slammed for warning against “obscenely wealthy weirdo” Elon Musk getting richer. “The class envy from multi millionaires of billionaires is really something to behold,” one X user quipped.

“Tomorrow SpaceX will reportedly launch the biggest IPO in history,” the left-wing host said during Thursday night’s monologue on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, explaining that this means Musk’s company will become publicly traded.

“Once SpaceX does that, Elon Musk is expected to become the first-ever trillionaire in the history of the world,” Kimmel continued, eliciting boos from his live studio audience.

Kimmel went on to say that “what makes that even more unsettling is this man — our first trillionaire, the richest man in the world — is also one of the weirdest people we’ve ever seen on this planet.”

“This obscenely wealthy weirdo has the ability and means to blow up the moon if he chooses,” the late-night host added. “And, also, to put a lot of other people’s money in his pockets.”

Kimmel claimed that SpaceX “will enter the stock market so highly valued, a lot of 401ks will get triggered to invest in it automatically,” before predicting that this will be “very risky for retirement accounts,” insisting, “SpaceX doesn’t make money.”

“Basically, this maneuver could make Elon a trillionaire and your parents Walmart greeters,” Kimmel said, adding, “Wasn’t he supposed to be going to Mars? Can’t we chip in to help speed that up?” — eliciting applause from his audience.

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Viewers quickly took to social media to blast Kimmel — who has an estimated net worth of $50 million — for his remarks.

“The most envious, Marxist, redistributive person in the world isn’t the guy busting his hump to frame a house, or the guy grinding out DoorDash… it’s the smug guy worth 7 or 8 figures staring at a trillionaire he considers socially beneath him,” one X user said.

“The class envy from multi millionaires of billionaires is really something to behold,” another quipped.

“Socialism was always almost exclusively an unproductive middle class phenomenon,” a third reacted.

“Turns out talk isn’t as valuable to society as making cars and reusable rockets,” another X user commented.

“I’ve had letters from the IRS that were funnier than Kimmel,” another joked.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.