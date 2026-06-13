Director and screenwriter Sofia Coppola is lamenting the Trump administration’s efforts to defund abortion mill operators Planned Parenthood and is claiming that her daughter won’t have the “rights” she had growing up.

The former actress and daughter of famed director Francis Ford Coppola recently joined the abortion provider for a pop-up event in New York’s Greenwich Village to advocate for abortion.

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker joined PP at its “No Matter What” event to sell abortion to the masses and to decry the changes in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Coppola’s mother, late documentary filmmaker Eleanor Neil, was a virulent supporter of the abortion provider and Sofia inherited her mother’s issues and now somehow imagines that her own daughters are losing their “rights” thanks to Trump, according to Variety.

“It’s such a blow because my mom was a supporter of Planned Parenthood and her generation fought for all these rights that we took for granted,” Coppola said. “It’s hard to believe that my daughter’s generation won’t have these basic rights that are so fundamental. It’s important that we all do what we can to support health care for everyone.”

The end of Roe v. Wade, of course, did not end abortion in the U.S., it merely put the power to regulate it back in the hands of the states where it always belonged.

The long-time national abortion rules were summarily ended in 2022 when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade case when a conservative court majority agreed that the states should be responsible for making abortion rules, not the federal government.

For the 5-4 majority, Justice Samuel Alito wrote: “Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return the authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

Coppola does not restrict herself to abortion activism. She recently joined other Hollywood A-listers in opposition to the Paramount Skydance merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

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