Watch: Bill Maher Endorses ‘Nazi’ Tattoo Democrat Graham Platner Despite ‘Scary’ Scandals

Liberal HBO talk show host and comedian Bill Maher is urging voters in Maine to vote for Graham Platner, despite the candidate’s long list of “scary” scandals including his Nazi chest tattoo.

In an about face to his recent history of taking more centrist, traditionally American positions, Maher is now supporting the scandal-plagued Democrat candidate in Maine even though he has been linked to comments about rape, has been accused of inappropriate treatment of women, and despite Platner’s wild-eyed, extremist positions and policies.

Maher addressed the Maine race for U.S. Senate during his closing monologue on Friday and told voters in Maine to vote for Platner to “restore balance” in the Senate.

“I would still urge the folks in Maine to vote for him, for two reasons,” Maher told his audience. “One, we need to restore balance in our government and a Democratic Senate would help a lot with that. And two, get used to it. America is a country filled with a lot of broken, horribly-educated, phone-addicted, sort of nutty people.”

Maher’s claim that we somehow need “balance” in the Senate from Maine is odd considering Platner’s Republican opponent is Susan Collins, who as a U.S. Senator often parts ways with her own party. Because of her propensity to buck the party, Collins has earned but a weak 24 percent lifetime conservative rating from the Heritage Foundation. She also earned an anemic 38 rating in the American Conservative Union’s ratings, sits at a low 31 percent in the estimation of the League of Conservative Voters, and got a “failing” grade on the Conservative Review Liberty Score. So, if Maher wanted someone who is not lock step with the Republican agenda, why would he oppose Susan Collins? Despite nominally being a Republican, she is far from a party lock.

Despite this, Maher says to vote for the man with the Nazi tattoo on his chest even in the face of his growing list of scandals before even getting onto office.

Maher told his audience that Platner “has a backstory that screams, don’t ask. Now I don’t judge Graham Platner, because I’m just learning who he is. Problem is, so is he. What I do know is he served his country in the Marines, in war, and you can never discount how big that is. But then there’s the sexting while married, scary behavior so say some of his exes, old posts about how he’s a Communist and all cops are bastards and black people don’t tip.”

Then Maher turned his attention to that infamous tattoo, saying, “And then, of course, there’s the Nazi tattoo on his chest. Seriously, this guy’s whole life is the movie ‘The Hangover.’ He doesn’t need a term in the Senate. He needs a gap year in Costa Rica. And yet I would still urge the folks in Maine to vote for him, for two reasons: One, we need to restore balance in our government and a Democratic Senate would help a lot with that. And two, get used to it. America is a country filled with a lot of broken, horribly-educated, phone-addicted, sort of nutty people. And as long as we live in a representative democracy, we are always electing our reflection in the mirror.”

“Did Platner know the tattoo was a Nazi symbol when he got it? Maybe. But people today are so inundated with misinformation and Internet bullshit, I wouldn’t trust he knew what it stood for anyway.” And there is a new kind of voter, “people who are intensely political, but somehow know almost nothing about politics,” Maher added.

There doesn’t seem to be a “maybe” about it. Platner has also been found to have fully acknowledged years ago that his tattoo is most certainly a Nazi symbol despite his more recent claims that he “didn’t know” the significance of the image. According to one report, Platner told a girlfriend that his Nazi tattoo “reminded” him that the U.S.A. was “the evil bad guy.”

Speaking of girlfriends at least three of his past mates said that he treated them badly or engaged in unusual behavior while they were going out. These women accused him of heavy drinking, womanizing, and inappropriate behavior and comments. Former girlfriend Jenny Raicot said that his behavior was “reckless” and “unsettling when she was dating him.

In other areas, his former political director accused Platner of offering hush money to people to keep them quiet about his disturbing past.

The embattled candidate’s scandals also including accusations of sexting several women while married, and a host of others.

Despite his recent claims to be afraid of how far left the Democrats have gone, Maher has never supported anyone to oppose them and has donated millions to the Democrat Senate campaign fund.

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