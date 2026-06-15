Box Office: ‘Disclosure Day’ Opens #1 with $44 Million

(UPI) — Steven Spielberg’s latest space-alien picture, Disclosure Day, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Obsession with $19 million, followed by Scary Movie at No. 3 with $14.5 million, Backrooms at No. 4 with $11.3 million and Masters of the Universe at No. 5 with $8.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu at No. 6 with $4.7 million, Michael at No. 7 with $4.1 million, The Furious at No. 8 with $2.8 million, Stop! That! Train! at No. 9 with $2 million and The Breadwinner at No. 10 with $1.5 million.