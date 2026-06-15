Marvel’s ’Avengers: Doomsday’ Star Ian McKellen Imagined Destroying Mar-a-Lago to Make Scene More Believable

Disney’s Marvel film star Sir Ian McKellen is boasting about fantasizing about destroying President Donald Trump’s home at his Mar-a-Lago resort during his scenes in the upcoming superhero blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday.

McKellen will reprise his X-Men role as Magneto, the mutant with the power over metals, in the film set to be released in December. And in comments made in Rome, the 87-year-old actor said that directors Anthony and Joe Russo told him to envision something personal when he was wreaking havoc as Magneto, according to The Guardian.

McKellen told his audience that “they got me at one point to destroy New Jersey.”

The actor then rose from his chair onstage to give a dramatic recreation of his thoughts during the scene, and said that the Russos “told me to look more furious: make it look as if you hate what you’re destroying. So, I stood there and I shouted: ‘Mar-a-Lago!'”

The openly gay actor has been outspoken about his views for decades.

Last year, for instance, he produced a one-night staging of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night with an all transgender and non-binary cast.

The radical supporter of transgenderism and the LGBTQ+ agenda also blasted Hollywood in 2018 for not having enough gay characters and actors in films.

Despite that support, though, McKellen also phoo phooed the woke idea that only gay actors should be allowed to take gay roles.

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