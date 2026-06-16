Rosie O’Donnell Trashes Trump and His Supporters: ‘Racists, Homophobic, UnAmerican’

Comedienne Rosie O’Donnell condemned President Trump and his fans as “racists, homophobic, and UnAmerican” following the UFC match at the White House over the weekend.

Rosie O’Donnell, who has been in a feud with the president over 20 years, issued her comments about the match in an interview with TMZ.

“It’s disgraceful and embarrassing and he should be ashamed of himself for doing it,” she said of the match.

The match took a turn into controversy on Sunday when UFC Heavyweight Josh Hokit called former first lady Michelle Obama “a man” following his victory.

“Michelle Obama is a man,” Hokit said. “Am I right, America?”

When asked her thoughts, O’Donnell said: “Yes, that’s exactly what Trump is and that’s exactly what his fans are: racists, homophobic, unAmerican.”

UFC President and CEO Dana White later denounced Hokit’s baseless, evidence-free conspiracy theory as “nonsense.”

“I understand that the Obama’s are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” White told Time. “Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

O’Donnell was not the only celebrity to offer a negative review of the UFC match held in honor of America’s 250th anniversary as well as Trump’s 80th birthday.

“To stay quiet means to turn a blind eye. And so I am saying this. What happened last night on the lawn of the White House was disgraceful and void of decency,” Grammy Award-winning musician Sheryl Crow wrote in an Instagram Story. “Powerful, rich people filled the lawn to watch a violent sport that ended with a vile and racist comment.”

“All while the average American cannot afford healthcare, gas, and cost of living. Do not be fooled. This administration is corrupt and does not give a damn about the American people,” she continued. “It only cares about making money hand over fist at the expense and in spite of our democracy. If we continue to support this kind of distraction from reality, we are no better than them. Let’s be better, America.”