Sean Penn to Direct January 6 Drama with Bradley Cooper Starring as Capitol Cop

Left-wing actor Sean Penn is reportedly set to direct a film about the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riots.

The film is reportedly to be based on a script that Penn wrote following a police officer who ends up caught in the middle of the conflagration, according to Deadline.

Bradley Cooper is in talks to star in the film, but no final deal has been announced.

The story is claimed to be based on the experiences of a real police officer who was caught up in the riot, but that officer’s identity has not been revealed.

The anti-Trump officer will be portrayed as a hero in the film, Deadline adds.

Penn, of course, interjected himself into the January 6 incident when he appeared in Washington D.C. during the Democrat’s political witch hunt House Hearing on the riot held during the early days of the Joe Biden regime. At the time, Penn claimed he was attending the hearings as “just another citizen,” but he was seen repeatedly speaking with Washington D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who claimed he was attacked and beaten by Trump supporters during the riot.

Insiders have said Penn’s film will focus on officer Fanone, but there has been no official confirmation. The anti-Trump officer later wrote a book, entitled, Hold The Line, in which he pushes transgenderism and other far-left ideas.

Penn most recently earned Hollywood accolades, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar, for starring in the left-wing screed One Battle After Another, helmed by director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Back in 2021, Penn suggested that Trump should commit suicide by taking cyanide.

The Mystic River star has also called President Donald Trump a “Fuhrer” and a “demagogue” who is guilty of the “murder of 100’s of thousands of Americans.” And Penn called Republican leaders “the party of Putin.”

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