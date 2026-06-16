Sheryl Crow: White House UFC Match ‘Disgraceful and Void of Decency’

Grammy Award-winning musician Sheryl Crow spoke out against the UFC match at the White House over the weekend, calling it “disgraceful and void of decency.”

Crow shared her thoughts on the match in an Instagram Story.

“To stay quiet means to turn a blind eye. And so I am saying this. What happened last night on the lawn of the White House was disgraceful and void of decency,” she began. “Powerful, rich people filled the lawn to watch a violent sport that ended with a vile and racist comment.”

While Crow did not elaborate, she was likely referring to UFC Heavyweight Josh Hokit calling former first lady Michelle Obama “a man” following his victory.

“Michelle Obama is a man,” Hokit said. “Am I right, America?”

UFC President and CEO Dana White later denounced Hokit’s baseless, evidence-free conspiracy theory as “nonsense.”

“I understand that the Obama’s are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” White told Time. “Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

In her post, Crow also characterized the UFC match honoring America’s 250th anniversary as a waste of money while Americans struggle with afforability.

“All while the average American cannot afford healthcare, gas, and cost of living. Do not be fooled. This administration is corrupt and does not give a damn about the American people,” concluded Crow. “It only cares about making money hand over fist at the expense and in spite of our democracy. If we continue to support this kind of distraction from reality, we are no better than them. Let’s be better, America.”

Sheryl Crow previously sold her Tesla and donated the money to NPR in protest of Elon Musk’s support for President Trump.

“My parents always said… you are who you hang out with,” she wrote. “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.”

“Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth,” she added.