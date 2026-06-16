Smashing Pumpkins, Chris Stapleton Headlining America250 July 4th Benefit Concert in L.A.

Chris Stapleton and The Smashing Pumpkins will take center stage for America’s Block Party at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 4, 2026 in a show hosted by Queen Latifah.

Non-profit America250 on Monday confirmed the landmark concert will celebrate Giving 4th, America250’s new national initiative calling on all Americans to add something new to their celebration: the act of giving back through pledges for charitable donations.

The event will run in conjunction with America’s Block Party going nationwide and the organization is also throwing parties in New York City, Milwaukee, Charleston, South Carolina, and Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

“Los Angeles knows how to put on a show, and hosting America’s Block Party at the LA Coliseum is going to be something special,” said Queen Latifah. “This is a chance to celebrate a once-in-a-generation milestone with great music, real energy, and a purpose that reaches far beyond the stadium.”

“Playing the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 4 for America’s 250th is a rare kind of moment,” said The Smashing Pumpkins drummer, Jimmy Chamberlin. “We’ve always believed in the power of music to be a unifying principle. It brings people together and allows them to express themselves in a forum that has a common destination- and it allows all of us the opportunity to participate in a celebration that has meaning, history, and impact.”

“As we celebrate our 250th anniversary, we have an opportunity to bring Americans together around the values that continue to unite us,” said Rosie Rios, chair of America250, per the New York Times.

Tickets will go on sale on June 16 at 10 a.m. PDT at America250.org/LA priced at $17.76.

To honor their service, 5,000 complimentary tickets will be donated to first responders, veterans, and active-duty service members, which can be claimed through VetTix, a free program dedicated to connecting those who serve with live events.

All proceeds will be donated to Feeding America.