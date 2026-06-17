Actress Amanda Seyfried Paints Herself the Victim, Claims She Needed a Bodyguard After Attacking Charlie Kirk

In a classic move of a leftist turning the tables to paint themselves the victim after an attack against a conservative, actress Amanda Seyfried claims she had to get a bodyguard due to the backlash she received for bashing Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk after his assassination.

“A, I’m allowed to fucking voice my feelings, and B, do it in a way that’s not unkind necessarily,” Seyfried — who smeared Kirk as “hateful” on social media after his assassination — told GQ magazine in a recent interview.

“But there’s just an outsized fear and hatred and impulse to bash and to tear down. And I experienced a very small fraction of that,” the Mean Girls actress ironically added.

Seyfried went on to say, “I want my kids to be able to feel safe to voice their opinions as long as they’re not harmful. So I’m like, ‘What do I do? What do I say?'”

“And then all of a sudden I find myself with a fucking bodyguard at the airport and I’m like, ‘This is crazy,'” the Les Misérables star added.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Seyfried initially waved off Kirk’s assassination in a comment she made on an Instagram post on September 16, 2025 — six days after the conservative icon’s murder — dismissing the story because “He was hateful.”

The post the actress commented on featured a series of out of context “quotes” from Kirk, many of which the left had seized on to falsely smear the Turning Point USA founder as a “racist” and “hater.”

After receiving backlash, Seyfried doubled down, declaring, “I’m not fucking apologizing for that.”

“I mean, for fuck’s sake, I commented on one thing,” the Dear John actress continued at the time, before claiming, “What I said was pretty damn factual, and I’m free to have an opinion, of course.”

Notably, Seyfried’s most recent remarks to GQ showcase a broader issue among leftists in which they continue with a type of cognitive dissonance by refusing to even consider that someone on the left carried out such horrific violence — and instead, find ways to spin the narrative so they can depict themselves as the only victims involved.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.