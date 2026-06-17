CBS Pays Fee for Stephen Colbert’s Unauthorized Use of ‘Peanuts’ Song During Finale

CBS has agreed to pay the fine for former late-night host Stephen Colbert’s unauthorized use of Vince Guaraldi’s Peanuts song, “Linus and Lucy,” during his finale last month.

Colbert closed out the CBS Late Show for good on May 21, going out with a subtle jab at his soon-to-be former employer when he asked Louis Cato and the Great Big Joy Machine to play “Lucy and Linus.” Colbert noted that Lee Mendelson Film Productions (LMFP) had been heavily enforcing copyright and licensing fees for Guaraldi’s songs, adding that he did not confirm if CBS had the rights to play the song during his broadcast.

“Oh no,” Colbert cheekily said. “I hope this doesn’t cost CBS any money!”

As it turns out, CBS did not have the clearance to play the song and it did not cost the company money, per TheWrap.

The eye network is paying the fine out to Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc., which said in a statement Tuesday that the proceeds will be donated to Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen. The price of the fee and donation has not been disclosed. LMFP’s decision to donate the licensing fee to World Central Kitchen aligns with Colbert’s support of the non-profit. The Kitchen sends food around the world to areas that have been struck with crisis from natural disasters to civil unrest. “The Late Show” had already donated $2.5 million to the World Central Kitchen.

Jason Mendelson, Chairman of LMFP, said in a press release the company found Colbert’s bit amusing.

“LMFP found the music’s use on ‘The Late Show’ funny and entertaining, and is proud to support World Central Kitchen’s mission,” said Mendelson. “A principal goal of our enforcement actions is to educate individuals, businesses, and government entities about the need to obtain written license agreements to use music in a commercial setting.”