Comedian Nate Bargatze Faces Fan Backlash After Attending Trump’s UFC White House Event

Comedian Nate Bargatze is facing backlash from fans after attending President Donald Trump’s White House UFC event on Sunday. “I’m heartbroken that I can’t be a fan anymore,” one person bemoaned.

Fans quickly took to Bargatze’s most recent Instagram post and flooded the comment section with their dismay over him showing up at the White House event.

“Seriously, Nate? I mean, you could have at least waited until after the tour when we all didn’t already buy tickets,” one Instagram user wrote, adding, “Very disappointed.”

“I have seen you 4 times and now never again,” another declared.

“It’s a problem that you didn’t think that appearance would be problematic,” a third complained.

“I cant think of a dumber thing anyone can do… but you did it!” another Instagram user exclaimed.

Another simply commented, “Nate, you have been at the wrong house,” while another wrote, “Sorry Nate. I’m out.”

“I love it when people tell you who they are… so you can stop wasting your time,” another proclaimed.

“Ugh. Another one bites the dust. Bye, Nate,” another fan lamented.

“I’m heartbroken that I can’t be a fan anymore,” another asserted.

“Hope everyone commenting their disappointment follows it up with a swift UNFOLLOW. Bye!” another Instagram user bellowed in the comment section.

A representative for Bargatze told HuffPost, “Nate is family friendly entertainment first. He is not political nor is anything he produces. He is also a huge UFC fan and has been since before it became political.”

The spokesperson added that Bargatze has “fans from both sides of the aisle,” and noted that the comedian “appeared on The View and Fox and Friends” to promote his new film, The Breadwinner.

“He went last night to enjoy a sport he loves,” Bargatze’s representative concluded.

But that explanation did not appear to be enough for some fans, who questioned the comedian’s “not political” stance.

“You are over. ‘Not political’ does not fly anymore. Sorry bro,” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section of Bargatze’s post.

“Not political but hangs with corruption and the Epstein class,” another remarked.

“Being ‘not political’ tells us a lot more than you think,” a third suggested.

“What’s next Nate? Storming the capitol in a non political way?” one Instagram user asked.

Notably, Bargatze has long maintained that he avoids getting political in his comedy, telling Nashville Scene in 2017, “I don’t talk about politics, and a huge part of it is just because there’s enough people doing it.”

“It is on every television show, late-night show,” the comedian continued. “No one’s complaining they can’t find enough opinions on what’s going on.”

“I’ve never talked about it, I’m not smart enough to talk about it. I just leave it alone and hope to be people’s break,” he added. “It’s hard to even get a break anymore, because sports are now getting political — no one can go anywhere without it being some kind of message or something.”

At the time of this writing, Bargatze has not yet publicly responded to the fan backlash.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.