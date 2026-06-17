Springsteen, Bono, Stevie Wonder, Among Celebrity Singers Performing at Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening

The grand opening for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago will be a star-studded event, with performances from Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, The Roots, U2’s Bono and The Edge, and many more.

The Obama Foundation announced the lineup on Tuesday, with the grand opening set for Juneteenth in John Lewis plaza following years of construction and delays. Christina Aguilera, Eddie Vedder, John Legend, Marc Anthony, Tems, Common and Marsai Martin will also be performing.

“This Grand Opening ceremony will be unlike any other — filled with music, performances, and hope,” Valerie Jarrett, CEO of The Obama Foundation, said in a press release. “The Grand Opening Ceremony will reflect a spirit of inspiration and joy, with a big boost from the performers who are sharing their talent with us. We hope to inspire people everywhere to believe in their power to bring change home.”

The ceremony will also be live-streamed starting at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday.

According to The Hill, the construction project cost $850 million and “set records as the longest-delayed and most-expensive presidential library in history.”

“The center, which was originally supposed to open in spring of 2026, includes a museum, Obama Foundation offices, a branch of the Chicago Public Library, a playground and more,” it added.

In a video shared in March, former President Obama expressed gratitude to neighboring residents for allowing the library to go through.

“Thank you for raising Michelle, for welcoming me as one of your own and for lifting up our family every step of the way,” Obama said. “And thank you for embracing this presidential center, not as something of mine, but of yours. Hope is coming home, and it wouldn’t have happened without all of you.”