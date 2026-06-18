Actress Sophia Bush Calls Trump a ‘Petty Little Bitch Boy’

One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush is attacking President Donald Trump with petty screeds, only days after she urged liberals to commit violence against their political opponents.

Bush commented on an X post by California Democrat Congressman Mike Levin who was celebrating the fact that a liberal federal judge in Washington D.C. had ruled that Trump’s name be removed from the Kennedy Center. The judge’s orders were finally fulfilled last week.

But while he celebrated the win, Rep. Levin also decried the fact that the center has not yet removed the tarp covering the Kennedy Center name now that Trump’s name has been removed.

This spurred the actress jump to her X account to lash out at the president.

“Ahahahaha imagine being the literal President of the United States and being this much of petty little bitch boy. It’s so pathetic I can’t EVEN,” she wrote.

This latest attack on Trump comes only a week after Bush appeared on the left-wing ABC talk show, The View, and insisted that she would deliver a “punch on the mouth” to those who disagree with her political ideas.

She launched her tirade by claiming that former first Lady Michelle Obama was “classy” when she said, “When they go low, we go high.” Of course, Obama is the same first lady who said she was never proud of being an American.

Bush then suggested that leftists have to wade into public fights instead of hiding in leftist enclaves, and said, “I think if you don’t go into some of these spaces, you leave a vacuum for the worst misinformation, for the worse racism, for worst sexism to grow. And while I do believe my forever first lady, Michelle Obama should stay high — she should stay high, I don’t want that woman in the muck — but I was raised by a mother who was raised in the Bronx. If you want to go low, I’ll meet you in the gutter. I will meet you in the gutter! I’m done. We have to get in the fight.”

“We kept it classy for too long. And at this point, I’m like, come at me and I’m going to punch you in the mouth,” she exclaimed.

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