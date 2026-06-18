‘Elf’ Star Faizon Love Arrested, Claims He Cannot Pay Child Support

Actor Faizon Love — perhaps best known for his roles as Big Worm in the 1995 movie, Friday, and Gimbel’s Manager in the 2003 film, Elf — was reportedly arrested on Tuesday and claims he cannot afford to pay what he owes in child support.

Love told a judge he is unemployed and is unable to come up with the $250,000 that a woman named Tiffany Lee claims he owes her in child support, according to a report by TMZ.

The actor insisted the highest gross income he has earned over the last five years is $13,000, according to court documents in the paternity case connected to his recent arrest, obtained by the outlet.

The 58-year-old reportedly added that his income in the last 12 months was $0.

Moreover, Love claimed the reason why he had skipped out on an April hearing in the child support case was because he had been suffering a medical incident that prevented him from appearing.

Nonetheless, the Just My Luck actor was ordered to turn himself in to jail for 90 days in May. He was arrested on Tuesday in Tampa, Florida, after being charged with two counts of contempt of court.

Love — who lives in Glendale, California — is currently being held without bond at Orient Road Jail in Tampa, according to a report by New York Post.

A mug shot of the Step Up: High Water star staring stone-faced at the camera, clad in an orange jumpsuit, was shared by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

This is not the first time that Love — whose acting credits also include The Replacements and Couples Retreat — has had a run-in with the law.

In early 2025, the actor was accused of felony assault after a California hotel clerk claimed he hurled a credit card machine at her head and broke her glasses in August 2024, after she told him she didn’t have the room he had booked.

Last summer, a judge determined there was sufficient evidence to proceed with the case and scheduled a criminal trial.

Love was also ordered to pay $500 and sentenced to a 180-day suspended jail sentence as a result of a 2017 assault at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio, Page Six reported.

The Big House actor reportedly pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor after he was caught on camera assaulting a valet.