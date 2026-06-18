‘Matlock’ Writer Sues CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder for Alleged Racism, Sexual Harassment

A former writer on Matlock has filed a lawsuit against CBS claiming that he was subjected to “racially stereotyped comments about his body and genitalia.”

The former writer, John Lowe, also filed his lawsuit against showrunner Jennie Snyder along with executive producers Nicki Renna and Jeffrey Lieber, alleging that he and other black members of the crew endured a “hostile work environment,” per Variety.

Lowe, who worked on “Matlock” from October 2023 to July 2025, claims he was terminated from his position as a form of retaliation, as it came two weeks after reporting an alleged incident in which Urman referred to Juneteenth as “Coonteenth.” In the lawsuit, Lowe lists multiple sexual and racially charged comments. He also details an alleged incident when Urman brought in her dog to the writers’ room, “citing that her children ‘didn’t like the aesthetic’ — referring to the dog’s black color.” Lowe claims he was coerced into taking the dog for nearly a year, while other staff were present, a move he feels “was racially motivated and designed to single him out for humiliation based on his race, not for any creative or production reason.”

CBS Studios said in a statement that an investigation showed Lowe’s allegations were not substantiated.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for everyone and take all workplace complaints seriously,” a company spokesperson said. “In this instance, a thorough investigation was completed, and we were unable to find support for his allegations. We look forward to vigorously defending this lawsuit.”

The lawsuit further accused executive producer Nicki Renna said black cast member Eme Ikwuakor “can barely read.” He also alleged that Renna called him late at night to sayshe “was in bed wearing only her underwear.”