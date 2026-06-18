Nolte: Study Claims Something Called a ‘Latine’ Is Underrepresented On TV

Another group is whining about being underrepresented by Hollywood; this time, it’s something called a “Latine.”

“Latine Immigrant Representation Drops to 23% Across Scripted TV: Industry ‘Cannot Rely on a Few Programs to Represent the Whole,’” reads the far-left Variety headline.

At first, I read it as “latrine,” and assumed it was something about Graham Platner.

Hoping to find out more about these exotic “Latines,” I read on…

Representation for Latine immigrants on TV has hit a new low, according to a report from Define American, conducted in partnership with USC’s Norman Lear Center.

The “Change the Narrative, Change the World” report assessed 201 immigrant characters across 80 episodes of 62 scripted series, all of which aired between July 2023 and June 2025. Latine people made up 23% of all immigrant characters, down drastically from the 50% found in 2020. Meanwhile, Latine immigrants make up 44% of all immigrants living in the U.S. “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted made up a large portion of Latine immigrant characters in the sample; without the franchise, the report notes, representation falls to just 17%.

The article never explains what a “Latine” is, so I had to look it up… Get ready for a laugh…

“Latine” is just another form of “Latinx” — a gender-neutral word woketards use in place of “Latino” or “Latina.”

Normal People, including Hispanics who don’t want their language colonized by insufferable woketards, long ago rejected “Latinx,” so these assholes just went ahead and tried to sneak in another one. They’ve tried the “X,” and now they’re trying the “E.” That leaves them 24 letters to go.

As far as this study, like all crybaby studies, it’s ridiculous.

This is not a study complaining about Hispanic representation. It’s a study that complains about the lack of representation of Hispanic immigrants.

Someone is actually counting the number of immigrants on TV, and then the number of Hispanic immigrants, and then inventing the word “Latine,” and then releasing a study.

How can “Latines” be underrepresented on TV when there’s no such thing as a “Latine?”

According to my study, “Flagurrahs” represent zero percent of TV and movie characters.

I can make shit up too, you know.

Want to know a real group of people — people who actually exist — I never see on TV…? Conservative Christians. Unless they are the villains, they are nowhere to be found.

Still, it’s good to know that someone is speaking up for the poor “Latine” immigrants.

I do wonder, though, whether this drop in representation might have something to do with ICE’s effectiveness.

Maybe we should look at this study as a report on the glass being half full.