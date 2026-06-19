Grammy-Nominated Mega Producer Tay Keith Found Dead at 29

US record producer Tay Keith arrives for the Warner Bros Music Pre-Grammy Party at the Hol
DAVID SWANSON / AFP via Getty
Breitbart News

(UPI) — Grammy-nominated music producer Tay Keith was found dead Thursday afternoon by police at his Nashville, Tenn., apartment, authorities said. He was 29.

Little information about his death has been made public.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that his body was found by officers performing a welfare check.

“No foul play is suspected,” it said.

Tay Keith attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

“His death is unclassified pending autopsy results.”

Keith, whose real name is Brytavious Chambers, was a native of Memphis, had produced music for artists such as Travis Scott, Drake, Eminem and others.

According to IMDb, he was twice nominated for Best Rap Song at the Grammys: 2024’s “Rich Flex” by artists Drake and 21 Savage and 2019’s “Sicko Mode” by Scott.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.