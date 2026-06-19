Grammy-Nominated Mega Producer Tay Keith Found Dead at 29

(UPI) — Grammy-nominated music producer Tay Keith was found dead Thursday afternoon by police at his Nashville, Tenn., apartment, authorities said. He was 29.

Little information about his death has been made public.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that his body was found by officers performing a welfare check.

“No foul play is suspected,” it said.

“His death is unclassified pending autopsy results.”

Keith, whose real name is Brytavious Chambers, was a native of Memphis, had produced music for artists such as Travis Scott, Drake, Eminem and others.

According to IMDb, he was twice nominated for Best Rap Song at the Grammys: 2024’s “Rich Flex” by artists Drake and 21 Savage and 2019’s “Sicko Mode” by Scott.