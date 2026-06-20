Rosie O’Donnell: Trump Will Use an ‘Assassination Attempt or a Terrorist Bombing’ to Cancel Midterms

Actress and wannabe expat Rosie O’Donnell says she believes President Donald Trump will use an “assassination attempt or terrorist bombing” to cancel this year’s midterm elections.

“People are revving up for the midterms,” author Marianne Williamson told O’Donnell during an interview Wednesday. “They are revving up, as well, for an obvious rigging of this election.”

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O’Donnell responded, adding fuel to Williamson’s take with her own theory: “Not only a rigging, but I think he will have some sort of crisis, whether it’s an assassination attempt or a terrorist bombing.”

“There will be some catastrophic event and he will say, ‘There will be no elections.’ That is what I think is going to happen,” O’Donnell continued. “Because if you read Project 2025, you would have not believed that they wrote down exactly what they’ve done to our country, and America didn’t notice.”

“If you don’t think that they would take away our right to vote when they’ve already done the Voters [sic] Rights Act, when they’ve already set up concentration camps, we are past the precipice, America,” she added.

O’Donnell went on to say, “Hope is the last thing to die, people. We have to believe.”

“I am very thrilled for how the Democrats now seem to be doing, but if I read one more text from a senator saying what he did and not doing anything about it… ‘Well, they can’t, Rosie, they can’t, because they’re the minority,'” the 64-year-old continued.

“You know what? There were many minority groups that stood their ground and saved our nation before,” O’Donnell added.

The Flintones star, who fled the United States and moved to Ireland just before President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2025 — and has quietly returned to the U.S. on multiple occasions after vowing she wouldn’t — also told Williamson she moved to protect her “sanity” and avoid the “stress and anxiety” of President Trump.

“Right now, I’m in New York,” O’Donnell amusingly revealed. “But I have moved to Ireland, and that was my choice in order to keep my family and my sanity safe.”

“I don’t want to have the stress and anxiety associated with the constant barrage of him,” O’Donnell — who disseminates a constant barrage of TikTok posts ranting about President Trump — added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.