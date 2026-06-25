Video: ‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Claims ‘No One Wants Voter ID Laws’ While 80 Percent of America Supports ID to Vote

The far-left hosts of ABC’s The View fretted over the “SAVE America Act,” claimed that “no one wants voter ID laws,” and even insisted that “half” of America would be prevented from voting if the bill was signed into law.

The conversation started with Whoopi Goldberg, who brought up President Trump’s decision to cancel his bill signing ceremony for the housing bill because he is pressuring congress to pass his favored “Save America Act.”

In part, the “SAVE America Act” would include several election reforms, including provisions for voter ID. The act has already been passed by the House and is currently under consideration in the U.S. Senate, but has faced road blocks by several left-leaning GOP senators.

In bringing up the “SAVE America Act,” Goldberg insisted, “He torpedoed the [housing] bill because he wants another bill signed. And it seems to me no one wants to sign this bill.”

The comedian and TV host does not seem to understand what “signing” a bill means. She said Trump wants another bill signed, but the president is the one who signs the bills in our system, not someone else. Then she says it seems to her “no one wants to sign this bill.” Again, it is Trump who does the signing not others. So, who this “no one” she is talking about is, is hard to figure.

In any case, her cohosts were happy to pile on to attack the “SAVE America Act” and to bash it as “oppression” of the vote.

Farah Griffin claimed that the SAVE Act “doesn’t have the votes,” and Goldberg explained it would “force people to have ID when they come to vote. Nobody wants it.” Joy Behar chimed in to agree with Goldberg, and said, “Nobody wants it.”

But, again, it already passed the House and the only reason it hasn’t passed the U.S. Senate is because several GOP senators are using their refusal to vote as a political weapon against the president. So, plenty of people “want” it to be passed into law and sent to the president to sign. Goldberg’s claim that nobody wants it is simply untrue.

Furthermore, around 80 percent of Americans support the basic tenets of voter ID in the “SAVE America Act,” so The View hosts are wrong on that account, as well.

Then TDS sufferer Behar added, “It’s called the SAVE America Act, which is ironic, because it’s not — it’s really saving his behind. Save the Donald Trump behind act.”

Behar and Griffin also falsely insisted that the act “suppresses the vote” and may even prevent half of America from being allowed to vote.

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