Nolte: ‘Supergirl’ Hit with Weak Critic and Audience Reviews, Weaker Box Office

Wow. This is a total surprise to me. I was certain that declaring the Supergirl character a bisexual and casting a mouthy, sexless, joyless, unappealing star in a $200 million movie was surefire box office gold.

Well, no one ever confused me with Louis B. Mayer.

Here are the Supergirl stats as of late Friday afternoon…

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57 percent rotten.

Rotten Tomatoes audience rating with over 1,000 votes in: 76 percent, which is pretty weak. For example, that classic 2023 flop The Marvels managed to earn a 79 percent audience rating.

Box office: $7.8 million total from Wednesday’s advanced screenings and Thursday previews. Based on those numbers, Supergirl is looking at a pitiful opening weekend of $40 million. That is dreadful for a movie with a break-even of $450 to $500 million.

Superman (2025) earned $22.5 million in Thursday previews, and barely broke even, if that.

The Flash (2023) earned $9.7 million on Thursday and then flopped.

The Joker: Folie a’ Deux grossed $7 million on Thursday and then died.

What were James Gunn and Warner Bros. thinking? Who were they making this movie for?

I’m telling you, a little sex appeal, a Helen Slater approach, would have made a world of difference, especially nowadays in this vast desert of homely, sexless, and plain-looking women. Charlize Theron, Angelina Jolie, and Scarlett Johansson did not become stars due to their acting abilities. Don’t get me wrong, all three are talented actresses, but hotness matters. And this is something Hollywood has known from DAY ONE, from the days of Clara Bow and Rudolph Valentino.

And then to let Supergirl star Milly Alcock run around mouthing off like a spoiled, entitled little princess.

Has anyone told James Gunn that it is no longer 2022?

A smart filmmaker appeals to the audience. Appeals, dumb ass. That’s the opposite of alienating, insulting, and boring your audience with a Supergirl sporting the body of a 14-year-old boy and less charisma than most TV stars.

Watching this garbage flop is pure joy. Hollywood know-nothings continue to try to rewire human nature, and Normal People continue to reject it. Billions and billions of dollars have been spent to tell us ugly is beautiful, sexy is the sexist “male gaze,” identity trumps merit, masculinity is bad in men but good in women, America is evil, and white people are worse… Billions spent using movies and TV, the greatest propaganda tool ever invented… and it ain‘t working.

Ha ha.