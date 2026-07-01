Bill Maher: Democrats Are ‘Well on Their Way’ to Blowing 2028 Election After Election of Democratic Socialists in NYC

Bill Maher says the election of three “outright really crazy” Democratic Socialists in New York City shows that Democrats are “well on their way” to blowing 2028 election.

“The Democrats just elected three very far-left Democratic Socialists in New York, who are crazy, like, outright really crazy,” Maher said during a recent interview at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

“So, how are they going to blow it? I don’t know, but they seem to be well on their way,” the late-night host added.

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The three Democratic Socialists Maher was referring to are New York State assemblywoman Claire Valdez, community organizer Darializa Avila Chevalier, and former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander — all of whom have won the Democrat primaries in their New York City congressional districts.

Notably, all three congressional candidates were endorsed by Democratic Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Valdez, Avila Chevalier, and Lander won in the Seventh Congressional District over Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, in the Thirteenth Congressional District over incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), and in the Tenth Congressional District over Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), respectively.

As Breitbart News reported, Valdez has called for the abolishment of TSA PreCheck, ICE — which she described as a “fascist agency” and accused them of “terrorizing” and “kidnapping” people — and has claimed the United States was founded on genocide.

Avila Chevalier, meanwhile, has hyped up communism, Marxism, and Soviet figures in posts on her social media account, which have since been deleted.

The community organizer’s previous X posts include calls for the abolishment of police, borders, as well as saying that black and Arab men are “fetishizing ugly colonizer women,” and trashing the United States as “a fucking disgrace.”

“I forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me,” Avila Chevalier said in another deleted post, according to a report by Fox News.

Lander, for his part, left the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) in 2023 over their response to the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack against Israel, the outlet noted.

Nonetheless, he has called for abolishing ICE, defunding the NYPD, as well as spewed anti-white rhetoric, and even suggested that he himself could be a white supremacist due to the color of his skin.

In September 2024, Lander was arrested at 26 Federal Plaza, the site of New York City’s major immigration court, after attempting — with other officials — to inspect holding rooms for detained migrants.