Nolte: Sony Playstation Deletes 551 Movies People Already Paid For

Sony delivered a brutal reminder this week that if you don’t own the physical disc, you don’t own the movie.

Even if you paid the full price to purchase the movie, you don’t really own the movie.

Sony has “confirmed a substantial wipeout that will result in over 550 titles being permanently deleted from personal libraries.”

“The list of movies and series that will be pulled from digital spaces is extensive and spans a wide range of prominent blockbusters, indie hits, and critically acclaimed titles that people have previously purchased to watch at home or on the move — but not for much longer,” adds the report.

This includes popular movies such as Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Total Recall, and Rambo: First Blood, along with outright classics such as Apocalypse Now and The Deer Hunter. Even some TV shows, like American Gods and Versailles, will be yanked.

Here’s Sony’s announcement to all the suckers who purchased these 551 movies and TV series:

As of 1 September, 2026, due to our content licensing arrangements, you will no longer be able to watch any of your previously purchased StudioCanal content and the content will be removed from your video library.

That’s just another way of saying what came out of the fascist World Economic Forum ten years ago: “You’ll own nothing and be happy.”

Listen, I’m not trying to come off as superior here. About ten years ago, I naively decided to go full-digital with my obnoxiously huge movie collection. After converting, I sold my discs. Hundreds of them. Then came the realization that “owning” a digital copy meant nothing of the sort. It also meant that the Woke Gestapo was going into private digitized collections and vandalizing movies, even classics like The French Connection.

I have since rebuilt my physical media collection, but too many of the movies I once owned on Blu-ray are no longer available.

Oh, and it’s not just movies and TV shows anymore. You once owned a copy of computer programs by purchasing a CD. Remember that? Well, today you are forced to rent that program by the month or by the year.

Sony PlayStation also just announced that it will no longer sell physical copies of its games starting in 2028. You will only be allowed to buy a digital copy, which means Sony can censor it, alter it, or remove it any time it wishes.

If a movie or TV show, song, or novel means a lot to you, buy the physical copy or risk not only having your copy censored or removed, but also risk it disappearing forever — like Song of the South or The Path to 9/11 — for political reasons.