Pop Star Roisin Murphy: ‘I Do Not Want Trans Activists at My Concerts, and Neither Do My Fans’

Irish singer-songwriter Roisin Murphy is facing backlash on social media after saying she does not want “trans activists” at her concerts, adding “and neither do my fans.”

Murphy declared in a recent X post that the transgender community is negatively affecting gays and lesbians by “changing the historical record, denying sexual orientation, piggybacking on their rights movement, undermining public acceptance,” and “dismantling the culture.”

“And converting at childhood, therefore significantly decreasing the numbers and with that, altering the power dynamic irrevocably in the future,” the “Overpowered” singer added.

Murphy was responding to another X user, who shared a comment that read, “A trans woman threw the first brick, a drag king threw the first punch. It was never about sexual orientation. From the trans community – you’re welcome for pride.”

The singer’s post — which caused backlash among her left-wing fans — promoted one X user to comment, “We LGBT+ people live together in harmony as a community,” adding, “Don’t let all this discussion overshadow your talent and your music.”

“I need to know my audience has my back. So my position must be clear; nothing in between will do,” Murphy replied. “It’s important to claim some territory on which an artist can safely stand.”

“I do not want trans-activists, aware or unaware of my stance, at my concerts, and neither do my fans,” the “Ramalama (Bang Bang)” singer further proclaimed, adding, “Other than that, all are welcome.”

“Trans men aren’t lesbians,” another fan argued, adding, “Maybe some lesbians of the past were unhappy as women and didn’t know it yet, but fighting my community doesn’t make your community any stronger, just isolating yourself from the whole community.”

Murphy responded by asserting, “They were blissfully unaware that they could have a double mastectomy and take medication that would make them grow a beard, put them into early menopause, and cause infertility.”

“Poor them,” the “Free Will” singer added. “I have my own community thanks.”

“Bizarre how frequently wrong the ‘read a book’ and ‘educate yourself’ side can be,” a third fan quipped, to which Murphy replied, “A lie on top of a lie on top of a lie…”

“I would recommend a tour of Russia, where ‘LGBT’ is officially banned as an ‘extremist movement,'” another angry fan argued.

In a Monday morning follow-up post, Murphy wrote, “My heart breaks for lesbians. There were never large numbers of exclusively same-sex attracted women. Now they are being dismantled.”

“Young girls are transitioning before they get the chance to explore their sexuality, and men are demanding access to every space, intimate or otherwise,” the “Let Me Know” singer continued.

“A fragile culture built by one of the most marginalized and misunderstood groups is dying, and very few care,” Murphy added.

This is not the first time Murphy has commented on the transgender issue.

In 2023, the Irish singer declared, “Puberty blockers are fucked, absolutely desolate, big pharma laughing all the way to the bank,” adding, “Little mixed-up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected.”

Murphy also decried being labeled a “TERF” (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist), before imploring, “Please don’t keep using that word against women. I beg you.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.