Actress Justine Bateman Blasts Tim Walz as ‘Irrefutably Grotesque’ for Pardoning Illegal Alien Child Rapist

Veteran actress Justine Bateman is ripping Democrat Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as “grotesque” for giving a pardon to an illegal alien convicted of raping a child.

Bateman, of Growing Pains sitcom fame, took to her X account to repost a New York Times story headlined, “Minnesota Pardons Sexual Abuser Who Was Set to Be Deported.”

She added that, “There is no other way to regard @Tim_Walz than irrefutably grotesque. He’s a fan of people who sexually terrorize children. You just can’t get lower.”

Bateman was commenting on a story going viral on Thursday revealing that the one-time Democrat nominee for vice president had pardoned a man found guilty of sexually abusing a ten-year-old girl for years just so he could head off the illegal migrant’s deportation proceedings.

Laos national Tou Lue Vang was pardoned despite being convicted in 2007 of sexually abusing a little girl for four long, terrifying years. Once convicted of the rape, Vang’s legal status became invalid due to his crimes. The Trump administration moved to deport him as an unwanted migrant criminal.

The Trump administration arrested him and marked him for deportation in 2025 during the administration’s “Operation Metro Surge” campaign.

But Walz and his cohorts acted quickly to try and stop the deportation by erasing the conviction that served as the legal basis to revoke his legal status.

“Governor Tim Walz’s decision to pardon an illegal alien convicted child rapist so he can remain in our country is disgusting,” DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. “These are the criminal illegal aliens he and his Minnesota sanctuary politicians are protecting.”

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