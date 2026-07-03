Details Emerge After Harvey Weinstein Suffers Heart Failure in Prison

Harvey Weinstein is reportedly recovering after suffering heart failure while behind bars at Rikers Island in New York City, his longtime representative said.

Juda Engelmayer told TMZ that Weinstein is “out of the woods for now” and feeling fine after being rushed to a hospital a few weeks ago with heart failure brought on by pneumonia.

Doctors reportedly put the former movie mogul on an IV, and treated his pneumonia with antibiotics. Medical staff are currently monitoring his heart with an EKG.

Recently, Weinstein has been able to get up and walk around again after suffering the medical incident.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Weinstein was incarcerated on Rikers Island about two weeks ago when he began having trouble breathing, prompting authorities to rush him to Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward in Manhattan.

Sources told the outlet that the disgraced Hollywood film producer has been receiving treatment at Bellevue Hospital ever since.

Weinstein has reportedly experienced several health scares while behind bars over the past few years, with one previous incident involving double pneumonia and a leukemia diagnosis.

The Democrat party mega-donor turned convicted Hollywood sex offender has also had heart surgery.

Notably, Weinstein became the face of the #MeToo movement after his 2020 conviction for third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act, for which he received a 23-year prison sentence.

In 2022, Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault and sentenced to 16 years in prison. While his New York conviction was overturned in 2024, he was convicted again of sexual assault in a 2025 retrial.

Last week, New York prosecutors said they will drop a rape charge against Weinstein, instead of trying him for a fourth time in the #MeToo-era case. The 74-year-old, however, still stands convicted of another sexual felony in New York and others in California.