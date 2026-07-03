Gun Control to Gun Patrol: U.S. Army, Over 120 Police Turn MSG into Fortress for Taylor Swift Star-Studded Wedding

Pop superstar and gun control proponent Taylor Swift will enjoy the protection of over 120 police officers as she marries Travis Kelce in Madison Square Garden today, in a blowout wedding featuring some 1,000 friends and family, many of them Hollywood celebrities.

Indeed, Swift voiced her support for gun control after the February 14, 2018, Parkland shooting and donated to March for Our Lives.

Swift posted to her 273 million Instagram followers “No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship.”

The post continued, “I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform. I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.”

In 2022, after the Uvalde shooting, Swift expressed “rage and grief” again supported the push for more restrictions on guns, according to Newsweek.

Now the Grammy-winner is getting married in one of the most gun-controlled parts of the country, New York City, but will enjoy the additional protection of over 120 police officers.

TMZ reported “more than 70 detectives from precincts all across the city [were] assigned to Thursday’s rehearsal” and will return again for the wedding on Friday. The outlet noted “there will be over 50 police officers assigned to MSG as well” and “some NYPD higher-ups will also be working.”

As March for Our Lives rallied in 2018, the National Education Association noted that the group opposed arming teachers for classroom defense. And during the Biden presidency, following the Uvalde shooting, BBC pointed out that March for Our Lives rallied again for more gun restrictions across the country.

Swift has been vocal in her support for gun control advocates and more gun restrictions but will now exchange vows while surrounded by good guys with guns.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.