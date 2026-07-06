Video: DJ Moby Claims Climate Change Caused July 4th Events to Shutter

Musician, and hardcore leftist, vegan, and animal rights hardliner Moby is insisting that climate change is the “obvious” reason high temperatures shut down so many July Fourth festivities across the nation this weekend.

The South Side singer took to his social media on Saturday morning to scold those who still refuse to accept his faith in the truth of global warming and falsely claimed that all Trump’s 250th Independence Day events were closed down because “it’s too hot.”

“It’s the Fourth of July,” the dance music legend said in his video, “and I was just reading about how Trump and the Republicans’ plans to have a big Fourth of July 250th American birthday celebration in D.C. it’s all been cancelled because it’s too hot.”

“And to state the obvious, it’s too hot because of climate change,” he continued. “So the irony of course is that Trump and the Republicans don’t believe that climate change is real.”

“But the funny thing about climate change and science in general, it doesn’t care what your opinion is, It doesn’t care whether we believe in it,” he said. “Science is real, climate change is real. And if you don’t believe me, just look at the empty lawn that should be filled with all ten of Trump supporters. And instead, it is just empty, baking in the heat.”

“So, I guess happy Fourth? I have no idea at this point.”

Moby began his video with a false claim, of course. While the events for America’s 250th birthday in D.C. were certainly impacted by weather, they weren’t “cancelled because it’s too hot.”

In fact, that evening, D.C. hosted the largest fireworks display ever conducted with more than 850,000 munitions fired off.

In the end, despite Moby’s religious fervency over global warming, Washington D.C.’s 250th Independence Day celebrations were not closed down because “it’s too hot.”

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