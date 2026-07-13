Michael Jackson Biopic Sets Record With $1 Billion at Box Office

July 13 (UPI) — Lionsgate and Universal’s film Michael has passed $1 billion at the box office.

The studios celebrated the milestone Sunday on social media, thanking “every fan who bought a ticket, sang along, dressed up, and returned to the big screen again and again.”

Michael is a biopic starring Jaafar Jackson as his late uncle, pop star Michael Jackson.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and also starring Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula and Mike Myers, the movie traces Michael Jackson’s career from his beginnings with the Jackson 5 to his first solo tour.

1 legend. 1 story. $1 billion at the box office.

To every fan who bought a ticket, sang along, dressed up, and returned to the big screen again and again: thank you. This milestone belongs to you. #MichaelMovie pic.twitter.com/PA0X4rwpSk— Michael (@michaelmovie) July 12, 2026

Michael is Lionsgate’s first film to pass $1 billion at the box office, and is the second movie to do so this year following Super Mario Galaxy from Universal, Illumination and Nintendo.

“Michael’s success was driven by our phenomenal partnership with our remarkable filmmakers Graham King and Antoine Fuqua, the incomparable cast led by Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo and Nia Long, and our successful collaboration with the Michael Jackson Estate,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said in a statement.

“Audiences have embraced the film from the beginning, turning it into a unique cultural phenomenon in theaters around the world. Their passion speaks to the enduring appeal of one of the greatest recording artists of all time, and it underscores the continued strength and vitality of the theatrical moviegoing experience.”

Michael opened in theaters in April.