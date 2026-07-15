Howard Stern Lays Off Nearly a Dozen Staffers, Preparing for Just One New Show a Week

Howard Stern reportedly laid off nearly a dozen staffers this week as he reportedly prepares to drop his output down to one show a week.

The layoffs come after Stern signed a contract in December that would offer him more work “flexibility,” per Page Six. Staffers received the news over Zoom on Monday.

During the call, they were told that Stern plans to cut back to a single show per week after he returns from his summer break. We’re told Stern kept a core team of veteran producers, but “he just doesn’t need that much content anymore.” The rest of the air time is expected to be filled with tape from his vast archive.

Staffers will receive severances based on how long they have been with the company.

As Breitbart News reported in April, a former assistant of Stern, Leslie Kuhn, said that he fostered a hostile work environment, adding that his wife, Beth, demanded that she move in with them in their 20,000-square-foot Southampton mansion.

“The woman says she managed Stern’s household staff, including payroll, scheduling, and other household needs, including issues dealing with Beth’s at-home cat rescue and fostering operation,” said the report.

“But the job was harder than it should be, she said, adding that she suffered anxiety due to a ‘hostile work environment and enablement of that hostile work environment, immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices,'” it added.

Kuhn dismissed the non-disclosure agreement that Stern’s legal team had her sign as “nothing more than her typewritten name in the same font style and size used to identify the parties’ names in the recitals of the agreement.” Her lawsuit demanded that the court rule the NDA invalid.