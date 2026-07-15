Jimmy Kimmel Guest Host Ike Barinholtz: Lindsey Graham’s Sister ‘Pledges to Suck’ Trump’s ‘Tits Even Harder’

Actor Ike Barinholtz, star of Apple TV’s The Studio and the upcoming Cocomelon: The Movie, was the fill-in host for Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday and used his Live monologue to make gay jokes about the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and said Graham’s sister will suck President Donald Trump’s “tits even harder” the her late brother did while in office.

“The big political story today is that we officially have a replacement for Lindsey Graham in the Senate,”Barinholtz said. “And it’s Lindsey Graham’s sister, which is very confusing because I always thought Lindsey Graham was Lindsey Graham’s sister. It’s not. It’s not. It’s a different person. It’s a whole different person.”

“She was sworn in this afternoon on Capitol Hill and will finish her brother’s term in office,” he continued. “And Darlene said she’ll work very hard over the next several months to support the president. And she pledges to suck his tits even harder than her brother did. So I think that’s nice. Good for her. Good for her. Good for her.”

Barinholtz is just the latest Hollywood celebrity to dance on Lindsey Graham’s grave. Actress-comedienne Margaret Cho mocked Graham’s death and hoped for President Donald Trump to be next.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson