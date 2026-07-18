Jimmy Fallon Mocks Joe Biden’s Upcoming Memoir: ‘It’s 3 Pages’ of What He Remembers from the White House

Left-wing host Jimmy Fallon poked fun at former President Joe Biden’s age and upcoming memoir with a barrage of jokes during the most recent episode of NBC’s The Tonight Show. “The book is about what Biden remembers from his presidency… so it’s three pages,” Fallon quipped.

“Former President Joe Biden just announced that he’s written a book about his presidency that’s coming out in November,” the TV host said during Wednesday’s monologue on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

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“The book was written by a ghost writer — Joe Biden,” Fallon joked, making fun of the former president’s age.

The late-night host went on to quip, “It’s the second book Biden has written. The first was The Odyssey,” in reference to the ancient Greek epic poem, written between the 8th and 7th centuries BC.

“The book is about what Biden remembers from his presidency… so it’s three pages,” Fallon continued, implying that the former president suffers from memory loss or dementia.

“It’s kind of a strange book because toward the end it starts being written by Kamala Harris,” he added in a nod to the scrutiny that surrounded Biden’s final stretch of his presidency, which involved him ending his reelection campaign three and a half months before the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking of The Odyssey, a bizarre video montage featuring the cast of the 2026 film summarizing the entire story in one minute was also played during Wednesday’s episode of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which was ruthlessly mocked on social media.

In the video, actors Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Lupita Nyong’o recap the story of The Odyssey in a cringe-packed one minute.

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“Homer is rolling in his grave regretting ever have written this book,” one viewer wrote in the comment section of The Tonight Show‘s video on YouTube.

“Second hand embarrassment watching that,” another wrote.

“We used to do something like that in 4th grade with the states and their capitals. That’s some real 4th grade production work there,” a third commented.

“They made a rap to promote The Odyssey. Yes this is real. Yes it is horrendous,” another social media user said, sharing the video on X.

“America, I regret to inform you the theater kids are at it again,” podcaster Benny Johnson chimed in, adding, “These Hollyweird stars recorded a RAP VIDEO to promote The Odyssey. Unbelievable levels of cringe here. Please just make it stop.”